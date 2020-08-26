Remeao Hutton: Birmingham City loan defender to Stevenage for the season

Remeao Hutton spent last season on loan with Yeovil Town in the National League

Birmingham City have loaned defender Remeao Hutton to League Two side Stevenage on a season-long basis.

The 21-year-old full-back has yet to make a senior appearance for his parent Championship club, but did play 29 games on loan to Yeovil Town last term.

Hutton joined Blues from non-league Hednesford Town, having previously been released by Walsall.

"I just want to play first-team football, that's why I'm here," Hutton said of the move to Lamex Stadium.

Boss Alex Revell added: "He is an exciting talent and his strengths are his crossing, his attacking play and defensively he is very good one on one.

"I believe that his athleticism and character mean he will be a good fit here."

