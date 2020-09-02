Last updated on .From the section England

England get their Nations League campaign under way against Iceland and Denmark - with a few new faces in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Who would you pick to start those games? Has Jordan Pickford done enough to start in goal for you? Would you throw Kalvin Phillips in at the deep end in midfield? Who replaces Harry Maguire in central defence?

Pick your XI and share it with friends on social media using #bbcfootball.