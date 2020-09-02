England: Pick your starting XI for Nations League games
Last updated on .From the section England
England get their Nations League campaign under way against Iceland and Denmark - with a few new faces in Gareth Southgate's squad.
Who would you pick to start those games? Has Jordan Pickford done enough to start in goal for you? Would you throw Kalvin Phillips in at the deep end in midfield? Who replaces Harry Maguire in central defence?
Pick your XI and share it with friends on social media using #bbcfootball.
Pick your England XI
Choose your first-choice England XI for the upcoming games and share it with your friends.
- Video Game Screen Time: Should we be concerned?
- BBC Food: Top tips for Back to School lunches