Jude Bellingham has scored for Borussia Dortmund in pre-season

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is in the England Under-21 squad for European Championship qualifiers in Kosovo and Austria.

The 17-year-old joined the German side for £30m this summer from Birmingham.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva is also in his first squad, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has three senior caps, is one of four Chelsea players named.

England play Kosovo on Friday, 4 September and then Austria four days later (both games at 18:00 BST).

England and Austria are level at the top of the group with 12 points.

"We know we are in good shape for the qualification and this is a hungry squad that have a great opportunity in front of them with next summer's finals not too far away," said boss Aidy Boothroyd.

"We have to get the job done first and these will be two tough fixtures. I am looking forward to seeing the players again and helping them with another key stage in their development."

England U21 squad: Brandon Austin (Spurs), Josef Bursik (Doncaster, on loan from Hull), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd), Max Aarons (Norwich), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Todd Cantwell (Norwich), Josh Dasilva (Brentford), Tom Davies (Everton), Ebere Eze (QPR), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs), Oliver Skipp (Norwich, on loan from Spurs)