Cristiano Giaretta: Watford appoint Italian as new sporting director

Cristiano Giaretta spent his playing career in Italy's lower leagues

Championship club Watford have appointed Cristiano Giaretta as their new sporting director.

The 52-year-old most recently held the role in Bulgaria at CSKA Sofia and has also been sporting director at Italian sides Novara, Udinese and Ascoli.

"I know the philosophy of this club because I worked for three seasons in Udine with the Pozzo family ownership," the Italian told the club website.

"After what happened last season, it's time to move on with great positivity."

The Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2019-20, named Serbian Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach earlier this month.

"It's been important for me to get to know the coach and his staff very well," Giaretta added.

"The creation of a strong mentality around the squad environment is really important to the job of bouncing back."