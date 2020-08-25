Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton played last season with LD Sports as their front-of-shirt sponsor

Southampton have temporarily stopped the sale of replica kits after a sudden change of shirt sponsor.

The Premier League club ended their arrangement with LD Sports with immediate effect after being unable to determine if the business remained an "appropriate and viable partner".

Betting company Sportsbet.io will be the Saints' shirt sponsor for 2020-21.

Southampton asked for "patience and understanding" from fans who had bought shirts with LD Sports on the front.

LD Sports, a Chinese marketing and entertainment platform, became the Saints' front-of-shirt sponsor last summer in a partnership that the club described external-link as "the biggest sponsorship deal in the club's history".

They were originally due to sponsor the club until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Southampton said in a statement: "Over the last week, we have endeavoured to secure confirmation that LD Sports are still an appropriate and viable partner for the club, but have been left with no alternative other than to end the partnership today with immediate effect.

"The club has also taken the difficult decision to temporarily halt all sales of home, away and third kits.

"Fans who have already purchased a 20-21 home, away or third shirt with LD Sports on the front are kindly asked for their patience and understanding at this time whilst the club resolves what is an extremely complex situation and sources a solution for updating their shirts."

The switch to Sportsbet.io meanings Southampton are the eighth Premier League team who will be sponsored by a betting company this season.