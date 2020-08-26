EFL: All Championship, League One and League Two games made available to view

Fans were able to stream all games last season after the Championship restart in June

All English Football League games will be available to watch from home while matches continue to be played behind closed doors or at limited capacity.

A "flexible framework" has been agreed with Sky Sports to allow all games not televised live to be streamed online.

The EFL says it is a "temporary measure" that will be "subject to regular review" from early October.

Relegated Watford will open the 2020-21 Championship campaign at home to Middlesbrough on Friday, 11 September.

Under the agreement season ticket holders will be able to stream their club's home matches, with match passes also available for a £10 fee.

Supporters of Championship clubs with season tickets will also be able to watch midweek away games.

All match access to season ticket holders is subject to the agreement of the relevant club.

"The overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so," said EFL chief executive David Baldwin.

"Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid-19 has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

As of last week fans are allowed to attend football in the seventh tier and below.

But for elite sport pilots are required before an intended expansion from 1 October.

Carabao Cup first-round ties not selected for live broadcast will also be available for streaming on a match pass basis.