Thomas Kaminski: Blackburn Rovers sign KAA Gent goalkeeper

Thomas Kaminski is the first Belgian player Blackburn have ever signed

Blackburn Rovers have signed goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Belgian club KAA Gent for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year at Ewood Park.

The former Anderlecht keeper has also spent time at Danish side FC Copenhagen, winning a domestic double in 2015-16.

He played in all 14 of Gent's Europa League games last term and has been given Rovers' number one shirt.

