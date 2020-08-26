Thomas Kaminski: Blackburn Rovers sign KAA Gent goalkeeper
-
- From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers have signed goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Belgian club KAA Gent for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year at Ewood Park.
The former Anderlecht keeper has also spent time at Danish side FC Copenhagen, winning a domestic double in 2015-16.
He played in all 14 of Gent's Europa League games last term and has been given Rovers' number one shirt.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.