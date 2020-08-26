Scottish gossip: Ryan Kent, David Turnbull, Dundee United, Lyndon Dykes

Former Rangers and Leeds United full-back/midfielder Mel Sterland urges United target Ryan Kent to focus on helping Rangers win the title. "I had no choice because Graeme Souness got rid of me," says Sterland, whose time at Ibrox was cut short when Rangers signed Trevor Steven. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor thinks Faroese side Runavik, the Dons' Europa League opponents on Thursday, deserve respect as they beat Barry Town 5-1 in the previous round. (Sun)

Reaching the Champions League group stage would help Neil Lennon attract top players to Celtic - and help pay to do so. (Daily Express, print edition)

Steve Clarke's decision to call up Queen Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes was done for the right reasons for Scotland and not to spoil the Gold Coast striker's option to play for his native Australia. (Evening Express)

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan feels he has sacrificed a lot to try to help Sydney win the A-League - he left Scotland for Australia for the resumption of the league when his baby daughter was just three weeks old. (Sydney Herald)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull is a "young, exciting talent" and would help to drive up the standards at Celtic should he make the move from Fir Park, claims Celtic's Callum McGregor. (Sun)

Everton, Leicester, Southampton and Leeds United sent scouts to Tannadice on Saturday to watch 17-year-old defender Lewis Neilson play against Celtic. (Courier)

As Celtic prepare to play their one-legged Champions League second qualifying round tie against Ferencvaros, Neil Lennon says that while Champions League money would, of course, be welcome, it's not necessary to complete some transfers. Celtic are linked with Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull and defenders Shane Duffy from Brighton and Aaron Hickey of Hearts. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The match against the Hungarian champions will be Neil Lennon's 54th European tie as Celtic boss, taking him one game beyond Martin O'Neill's record. Both managers have won 26 of their 53 European contests. (Sun)