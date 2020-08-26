Jamie Vardy: Leicester City striker extends Foxes contract until 2023

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 33-year-old's current deal at the King Power Stadium was due to expire in two years.

However, Vardy has been rewarded with a one-year extension after finishing last season as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.

It will extend Vardy's stay at the Foxes to 11 years after he joined the club in 2012.

Vardy played a key role in helping Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16, scoring 24 goals that season.

In June he reached a significant career milestone by scoring his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the 29th person to achieve that feat.

The former FC Halifax and Fleetwood striker has scored 130 goals in 310 appearances in his eight years at Leicester.