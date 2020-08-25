Falkirk return for Alan Gow as head of football operations

St Mirren were one of 16 clubs for whom Alan Gow played

Former Falkirk forward Alan Gow has returned to the Scottish League One club as head of football operations.

The 37-year-old and chairman Gary Deans hope his "contacts and experience of scouting and performance analysis" will help return them to the top flight.

Among Gow's other previous clubs are Airdrie United, Rangers, St Mirren, Motherwell and Norwich City.

His immediate task is supporting co-managers David McCracken and Lee Miller gain promotion to the Championship.

Falkirk were in second place in a League One and only one point behind Raith Rovers when football was halted back in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gow will head up a new five year strategic football plan that will incorporate the re-establishment of a youth development programme.