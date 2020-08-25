Celtic fan return faces Wednesday talks with Scottish government

Motherwell last visited Celtic Park in November

Fans could return to Scottish football as early as this weekend if approval is given at a meeting on Wednesday.

Celtic are hoping to get the green light to use Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell at Celtic Park as a test event.

The proposal is for up to 1,000 Celtic fans to attend.

It will be discussed at a virtual meeting between Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick and the Scottish Professional Football League.

A decision is very much in the balance given recent issues surrounding Scottish footballers breaching Covid-19 protocols and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will ultimately have the final say.

Scottish Rugby will host the return of 700 fans to Murrayfield Stadium on Friday for a Pro14 match between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

However, should Celtic be given approval, their fans will become the first to watch football inside a stadium in Scotland since March.

A limited number of fans are expected to return to stadia more widely from 14 September, but the first minister said she wanted test events to take place before the go ahead is given for a general return.