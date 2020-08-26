Ben Chilwell: Chelsea sign Leicester defender on five-year deal

Chelsea have signed England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who made his Leicester debut in 2015, was under contract with the Foxes until 2024.

Chilwell, a Leicester academy product, missed the final five matches of the 2019-20 season with a foot injury.

Chelsea took fourth place and a Champions League place at the expense of Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season in July.

Chilwell is Chelsea's third addition of the summer after the arrivals of winger Hakim Ziyech, 27, from Ajax and 24-year-old striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season," said Chilwell, who has 11 England caps.

More to follow.