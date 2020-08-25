Ben Woodburn: Liverpool forward 'believing in himself again'

Ben Woodburn is Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin hopes Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn will be "raring to go" when the Uefa U21 Euro 2021qualifiers resume.

Woodburn, who has 10 senior caps, is among five uncapped players in the U21 squad to face Bosnia & Herzegovina in Zenica on 4 September.

After an unsuccessful spell at Sheffield United, the 20-year-old was on loan at Oxford United last season but was blighted by injuries.

"Ben's had a difficult time," Bodin said.

"I always tell the players that professional life is a rollercoaster. You have your high and your lows and you've got to stay pretty balanced in between.

"Hopefully Ben will come back in and he'll add to our squad for sure.

"He had a tough time, albeit it got better last year when he went on loan to Oxford and played a lot of games there and I watched him a few times.

"He's started to believe in himself again and hopefully after a good pre-season for Liverpool he'll be raring to go for us."

Woodburn, who scored on his senior debut against Austria in September 2017, has returned to Liverpool and recently featured for their Under-23 side in a friendly against The New Saints.

Joe Lewis, Terry Taylor, Morgan Boyes and Luke Jephcott are the other uncapped players called up to the squad.

But Bodin is without Swansea's Ben Cabango and Liverpool's Neco Williams, with both in the senior squad.

Bodin's side have not played since November 2019 when they beat Bosnia 1-0 courtesy of a Liam Cullen goal at Wrexham's Racecourse.

That was their second win of the campaign and after four games they are third in Group 9, behind leaders Belgium and second placed Germany.

Wales Under-21 squad: Adam Przybek (Ipswich Town), George Ratcliffe (Cardiff City), Cameron Coxe (Solihill Borough), Brandon Cooper (Swansea City), Regan Poole (Milton Keynes Dons), Jack Evans (Swansea City), Joe Lewis (Swansea City), Terry Taylor (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Robbie Burton (Dinamo Zagreb), Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town - on loan From Liverpool), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town), Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers), Aaron Lewis (Lincoln City), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Ryan Stirk (Birmingham City).