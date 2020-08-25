Gavin Bazunu: Manchester City loan goalkeeper to Rochdale for 2020-21 season

Gavin Bazunu made his Shamrock Rovers first-team debut when aged only 16 years and 109 days

Manchester City have loaned Republic of Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to League One side Rochdale for the 2020-21 season.

The 18-year-old joined City from Shamrock Rovers in February 2019, having made his first-team debut at 16.

He was initially brought through the youth ranks at City, but was recently included in Pep Guardiola's Champions League squad for the Lyon tie.

"This is the opportunity that I have been looking for," Bazunu said.

"I really enjoyed the first- team football that I got at Shamrock Rovers and I just can't wait to get back into it again.

"That's where you gain experience and, how, I believe, you improve at the fastest rate, so I just can't wait to get started."

