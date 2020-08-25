Martin Montoya: Defender leaves Brighton to rejoin Real Betis

Martin Montoya has previously played in La Liga for Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis

Spanish defender Martin Montoya has left Brighton to rejoin La Liga side Real Betis in a permanent move.

Montoya, 29, played 57 games after joining Brighton from Valencia in 2018.

The right-back came through Barcelona's youth ranks, making 67 appearances before being loaned to Inter Milan and Real Betis during the 2015-16 season.

"Over the past two seasons, Martin has played his part in helping the club maintain its Premier League status," Brighton head coach Graham Potter said.

"On behalf of all at the club, we wish him all the success for the future."

