Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain found guilty in Greece

Breaking news

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The England defender, 27, was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an altercation with police.

Maguire's brother Joe, 28 and Christopher Sharman, 29, also appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joe Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery.

Sharman has been found guilty of insult, repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees.

More to follow.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire leaves court on Saturday

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire leaves court on Saturday

