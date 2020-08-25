Dylan Connolly: St Mirren sign 'exciting' winger after Wimbledon exit

Dylan Connolly (right) played 27 times for Bradford City last season

Winger Dylan Connolly has signed for St Mirren after leaving AFC Wimbledon, with new manager Jim Goodwin saying the 25-year-old will "excite the fans".

Connolly, who has signed a one-year contract, spent most of last season on loan to Bradford City in League Two.

He had joined Wimbledon from Dundalk in January 2019 but made only four starts.

"Dylan is a good experienced player with out-and-out pace and I feel that is something that we lack a little of in the team," Goodwin said.

Connolly was a team-mate of St Mirren midfielder and fellow former Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap Jamie McGrath at Dundalk and both manager and new signing consulted the 23-year-old before concluding the deal.

"When the gaffer rang me, it was his ambitions for the club that made me want to come and be a part of it," Connolly told St Mirren's website. "I spoke to Jamie McGrath and he sold me on the club."

