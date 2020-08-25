Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City conceded the winning goal 40 seconds into extra-time

Declan Devine feels Derry City's exit from the first round of Europa League qualifying was "a wasted opportunity".

The Candystripes fell at the first hurdle after a 3-2 extra-time defeat away to Lithuanian outfit FK Riteriai.

Devine's side looked in control at the National Stadium but gave away three soft goals to crash out of Europe.

"The manner in which we conceded the goals was very disappointing and we were very wasteful in front of goal," said Devine.

Derry were comfortable after Joe Thompson's opener on 18 minutes and dominated possession throughout the first half.

However two lapses of concentration allowed Gytis Paulauskas to head home either side of half-time and put the visitors on the back foot.

Eoin Toals header's brought the game to extra-time but Donatas Kazlauskas netted the winner 40 seconds after the restart to send the hosts through.

Derry failed to find a winner in normal time despite some late chances

"In the attacking sense we created a lot of chances and we needed to take another one or two to kill the game off," added Devine

"We have given away three poor goals on the night, which ultimately really affected us.

"Our management of the game wasn't what it should have been. We should have been going for the jugular.

"You can't give away the goals that we did tonight and expect to qualify for the next round in Europe."