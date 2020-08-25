Welsh Premier Women's League returns in September

From the section

Winger Katy Hosford believes Swansea City Ladies are worthy Welsh Premier Women's League champions.

The Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League's new season will start on 27 September.

The Football Association of Wales has been working closely with the Welsh Government and Sport Wales on a return to play plan for the league.

Games will initially be played without spectators in line with Welsh Government regulations.

The 2019-20 season was brought to a premature end due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Swansea City Ladies crowned champions.