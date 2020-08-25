Jordan Davies rejoins Wrexham after Brighton exit

Jordan Davies joined Wrexham's centre of excellence as a nine-year-old

Wrexham have re-signed Jordan Davies on a two-year deal following his release by Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Davies, who can play at left-back or on the left-wing, graduated from Wrexham's academy before joining Brighton in 2017.

The 22-year-old appeared for Brighton's Under-23 side in last season's Football League Trophy.

"I just want to get out there and play as many matches as I can," Davies said.

"I'm really excited to prove myself to the fans after not being able to get out there and play last time I was here."

Davies did not make any first team appearances during his first spell at the Raecourse and spent time on loan at Bangor City.

He is Wrexham manager Dean Keates' fifth summer signing following Jamie Reckord, Elliott Durrell, Jordan Ponticelli and Reece Hall-Johnson.