Harrogate Town: Ryan Fallowfield & George Thomson sign new deals

George Thomson scored the opening goal in Harrogate's promotion final win over Notts County

Harrogate Town defender Ryan Fallowfield and midfielder George Thomson have both extended their deals.

The duo were part of the Town team that won the club's first ever promotion to the EFL with victory over Notts County in the National League promotion final earlier this month.

The North Yorkshire side have not disclosed the length of deal that either player has signed.

Fallowfield, 24, and Thomson, 28, both joined the club in the summer of 2017.