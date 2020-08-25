David Fitzpatrick: Port Vale sign former Macclesfield Town defender

David Fitzpatrick (in blue) scored five goals for Macclesfield including one against Port Vale in April 2019

Port Vale have signed former Macclesfield Town defender David Fitzpatrick on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old was a free agent having left the Moss Rose at the end of last season.

Fitzpatrick was part of the Macclesfield side that made the FA Trophy final in 2017 and won promotion to League Two a season later.

He made 196 appearances for the Silkmen and also had spells with Southport and Northwich Victoria in non-league.

