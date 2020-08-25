Gareth Bale: Wales boss Ryan Giggs 'monitoring situation'

One of the reasons for Zinedine Zidane's departure from Real in 2018 was a disagreement with club president Florentino Perez, who wanted Gareth Bale to stay at the club, while Zidane wanted him gone.

Gareth Bale's lack of game time at Real Madrid may mean he is unable to complete back-to-back matches for Wales according to manager Ryan Giggs.

Giggs says there will be "no special treatment for anyone," for his future international squads but that Bale is used to not playing for his club.

The 31-year-old only started 14 games in all competitions in 2019-20.

"I'm just monitoring the situation. When Gareth gets on camp I will speak to him," Giggs explained.

Bale was named by Giggs in a 26-man squad for next month's Nations League ties against Finland and Bulgaria.

"He always turns up to camp fit and raring to go," the Wales manager said.

"Ok, he might not sometimes be match fit and able to bang out two 90 minutes in a short space of time, which again isn't ideal, but it something he has managed quite well over the last 18 months.

"He wants to play every game. Maybe if the games are in a short space of time, like we potentially have three games in October and November we will have to manage it in a different way but I'll tackle that when it comes.

"Since I took over he's been playing at Madrid and I've picked him, also he's not been playing regularly and I've picked him.

"Gareth is a special player. He's someone who can make the difference.

"There is no special treatment for anyone. I will look at each case individually."

Bale featured twice for Madrid after the restart of Spanish football following the coronavirus lockdown in June but played just 48 minutes of Real Madrid's 12 games.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told BBC Sport Wales it is a "great loss," that the winger cannot get into Zinedine Zidane's side.

Giggs says he is used to the situation and is not worried, though he admits that could change if Bale continues to be left out.

"It is something I've become accustomed to. I have always said the ideal situation is I want my players playing and coming into camp with that match rhythm, but Gareth has been in this situation for quite a long time now," Giggs told BBC Sport Wales.

"He played every game in the qualifiers and when he comes onto camp he has never been a problem.

"He looks after himself, is experienced and professional enough to do that. So at the moment is it a worry for me? No. That might change, we will have to see in the future.

"But it is something I got used to last year and he played every game for me, so I can't really complain.

Bale made headlines for his actions while sitting alongside fellow substitutes at matches and he appeared to be on the fringe of things as Zidane's team celebrated their 34th La Liga title.

However, his Wales boss says the current situation should not overshadow Bale's achievements at a club where he has scored more than 100 goals and won four Champions League titles and a host of other cups.

Gareth Bale is Wales' top scorer with 33 goals from 83 international matches

"I hope he is remembered for the fantastic footballer that he is," Giggs added. "To score twice in Champions League finals, to win it four times and to score one of the best goals ever seen in a final - things like that don't happen every day.

"I hope he is remembered for those things. He is a player that I've always said can make the difference for me. He has also made a difference in key moments for Real Madrid as well. That's what great players do. Big players turn up in the big moments in the big games and he has certainly done that."

The venue for Wales' Nations League opener against Finland on September 3 remains up in the air.

Finnish quarantine rules state people entering the country from the UK must quarantine for 14 days, although exemptions can be made by the federal government, and it is still unclear whether Wales will travel to Helsinki or play at a neutral venue.

Meanwhile, Bale and his fellow overseas-based players - Aaron Ramsey, James Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo - will be tested for coronavirus on Sunday when arriving from abroad on private planes.

"They will all be tested and we will get the results the next morning and take it from there," Giggs said.

"It's difficult, they can't even fly business. They have to fly privately. We are doing all we can to make sure that it's a safe environment they are coming into."

Giggs has confirmed that his assistant Albert Stuivenberg, the Arsenal coach, will remain in his Wales coaching role ahead of Euro 2020, although he will miss the September double-header.