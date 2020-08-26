Community Shield: Can you name all 41 goalscorers?
Last updated on .From the section Football
Arsenal play Liverpool on Saturday in the men's Community Shield at Wembley.
How well you do you remember the previous fixtures since the Charity Shield changed name in 2002?
Some 41 players have scored in the game since then - can you name them all? There is a clue for each one with the team they scored for in brackets. You have 10 minutes....
Can you name every Community Shield goalscorer?
