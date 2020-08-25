Uefa Super Cup: Fans to be allowed into Puskas Arena

Bayern Munich celebrate
Bayern beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final to qualify for the Uefa Super Cup

The Uefa Super Cup could be attended by about 20,000 fans in Budapest as a trial, Europe's governing body has confirmed.

European champions Bayern Munich will face Europa League winners Sevilla at the 68,000-seater Puskas Arena on Thursday, 24 September.

Uefa said "up to 30% of the capacity of the stadium" would be allowed.

A statement said it is "in order to study precisely the impact of fans on the Uefa Return to Play Protocol".

It added: "The Uefa administration will keep monitoring the situation and advise the executive committee if any change is required or recommended in respect of either the 2020 Uefa Super Cup and/or the decision that Uefa matches shall be played behind closed doors until further notice."

