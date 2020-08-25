Women's Super League: Arsenal v Reading live on BBC Red Button on first weekend

Arsenal were beaten by PSG in their Women's Champions League quarter-final on Saturday

Arsenal's home match against Reading on the opening weekend of the new Women's Super League season will be live on the BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website.

The Gunners host the Royals at 12:30 BST on Sunday, 6 September.

Champions Chelsea's first home game against Bristol City will also be shown on the Red Button and website, at 12:30 BST on Sunday, 13 September.

Promoted Aston Villa face Manchester City in the first game of the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, 5 September.