Jon Toral won the Players' Player of the Season and Supporters' Player of the Season awards during his previous stint with Birmingham City in 2015-16

Birmingham have re-signed midfielder Jon Toral on a one-year deal.

Toral, 25, was a free agent after leaving relegated Hull City at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He previously spent the 2015-16 season on loan with Blues from Arsenal, scoring eight goals in 36 league appearances.

The Spaniard struggled with injury during his three years with the Tigers and made just 30 starts in all competitions.

Blues have the option of a further 12 months on his contract.

