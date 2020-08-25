Alex Fojticek: Blackpool sign ex-Manchester United goalkeeper on one-year deal

Alex Fojticek spent last season on loan with non-league side Stalybridge Celtic

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Alex Fojticek on a one-year deal from Premier League side Manchester United.

The 20-year-old Slovakian spent four years with United's academy before he left the Reds earlier this summer and will provide competition to Chris Maxwell and Jack Sims.

"This is a club that is going in the right direction and there is a real feel good factor ," he said.

"I'm really excited to be here and looking forward to getting started."

