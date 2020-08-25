Callum Brittain: Milton Keynes Dons midfielder signs new contract

Callum Brittain made 37 appearances for MK Dons before coronavirus brought the season to a halt in March

MK Dons midfielder Callum Brittain has signed a new deal to remain with the League One side.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and has made 115 first-team appearances since his debut in 2016.

Brittain joins Dean Lewington, Ben Gladwin, Laurie Walker and Joe Mason in signing new contracts this summer.

"I've got loads to learn and to develop on. Playing with confidence is a big part in that and [boss] Russell Martin definitely gives me that," he said.