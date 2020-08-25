Larne boost forward options with signing of ex-Accrington Stanley player Scott

Scott will further strengthen Tiernan Lynch's Larne squad for the new season

Larne have moved to strengthen their forward options with the signing of Andy Scott following his release by Accrington Stanley.

The 20-year-old began his career at Dergview, before moving on to Maiden City Academy.

The Castlederg native joined Stanley in the summer of 2018 and spent the last two seasons with the Lancashire club.

The former Northern Ireland Under-17 international had loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic and Curzon Ashton.

Lynch had already acquired the services of defender Josh Robinson and striker Ronan Hale for the new campaign.

With Scott having become a free agent this summer, Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is delighted to have brought the player to Inver Park.

Scott 'fits the bill'

"Andy has been in working with us for the last little while and we are very excited to bring him to the club permanently now," said Lynch.

"He fits the profile of what we have been looking for, which is someone with pace and who can be direct with the ball.

"He's fitted in really well so far and we are delighted to have him signed up."

'Loving every minute..a no brainer'

Having trained with the squad before putting pen to paper with the Irish Premiership club, Scott has been impressed with the Larne set-up.

"I loved the full-time aspect of being in England and that was a big attraction in coming to Larne, which means I can stay in that environment," he said.

"I can play on either wing or behind the striker and I like to try to get on the ball and be as effective as possible. Hopefully I can chip in with some goals and assists.

"I've loved every minute of being around the squad here at Larne and the sessions have been great. Everything is done very professionally and it's perfect. It was a no brainer for me to sign here."