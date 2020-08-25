BBC Sport NI to show NK Maribor v Coleraine live on website and app

Coleraine players congratulate James McLaughlin after his late winner against La Fiorita last week

Coleraine's Europa League first qualifying round tie away to Slovenian side NK Maribor is to be shown live on the BBC Sport website and app.

The match will be played on Thursday 27 August, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Thomas Kane will be on commentary for the game, with Liam Beckett providing expert analysis.

There will also be live audio and text coverage of Glentoran's tie against Scottish Premiership club Motherwell at Fir Park, with the same kick-off time.

Coleraine progressed through a round in European club competition for the first time when they beat San Marino side La Fiorita 1-0 in their preliminary round tie at the Showgrounds last week.

Glentoran saw off HB Torshavn from the Faroe Islands by the same scoreline at the Oval as they ventured on their first European adventure since 2015.