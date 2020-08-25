FA Cup 2020-21: BBC announces first live game of new season

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup

Burton Park Wanderers' FA Cup debut at home to AFC Sudbury will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and app and iPlayer on Tuesday, 1 September.

The 2020-21 FA Cup starts at the extra preliminary round that night - with the BBC game on at 19:45 BST.

There are 20 new teams in the FA Cup this season, including United Counties League side Burton Park Wanderers, who are from Northamptonshire.

The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017.

The new cup season starts exactly a month after Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2019-20 final.