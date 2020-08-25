Harry Maguire: Police allege Manchester United captain tried to bribe them

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester United captain Harry Maguire leaves court

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos "Do you know who I am?" and offered to give them money, his trial has heard.

The England defender, 27, was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an alleged altercation with police.

The others are Maguire's brother Joe, 28, and friend Christopher Sharman, 29.

All three are accused of repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees.

Harry and Joe Maguire are also accused of attempted bribery, while Harry Maguire and Christopher Sharman are accused of insult.

All three men deny all the charges.

Harry Maguire is not in attendance at the trial in Syros, but his father, Alan, is.

He is being represented by Alexis Anagnostakis, one of Greece's top human rights lawyers, who asked for a postponement but that was rejected by the judge.

Anagnostakis told the court the events stemmed from Maguire's sister Daisy being injected by a substance by a group of Albanians and she immediately fainted.

The defendants called for transport and asked to be driven to a hospital, but were instead taken to a police station.

The prosecution alleges Maguire, his brother and friend then physically and verbally attacked police officers.

One policeman alleged that while at the police station, Maguire said: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

His colleague added that Maguire had said to him: "Please, let me go, I am very rich, I can pay, I am the leader of Manchester United."

The trial continues.