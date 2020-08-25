Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Taylor Richards has made one senior appearance for Brighton

Doncaster Rovers have signed Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls from Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

He made his debut for the Premier League side in their 3-1 EFL Cup defeat by Aston Villa in September.

Richards is the third player to join League One Doncaster this summer, after goalkeeper Josef Bursik and midfielder Jason Lokilo.

