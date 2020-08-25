Jason McCarthy: Wycombe Wanderers re-sign Millwall defender for undisclosed fee

Jason McCarthy has made 97 Wycombe appearances across three previous spells

Wycombe have re-signed defender Jason McCarthy from fellow Championship side Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

McCarthy rejoins the Chairboys after leaving to join the Lions last summer.

McCarthy made just five appearances for Millwall before joining Wycombe on loan for the second half of last season, during which he made nine appearances and scored one goal.

"Jason is an outstanding professional, on and off the pitch, and is a perfect fit," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

"It was a shame we weren't able to extend his loan for the [2019-20] play-offs but we know he was right behind the boys and his video message was one of the last things they watched before they left the hotel that night before the game."

The signing means McCarthy is now in his fourth spell with Wycombe, having also had a loan spell with the club in 2015-16.

