Celtic in talks with Motherwell over David Turnbull

By Kheredine Idessane

BBC Scotland

  • From the section Celtic
breaker

Celtic are in talks with Motherwell over a move for David Turnbull, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

However, Lennon has "no idea" how close the clubs are to reaching agreement.

Celtic have renewed their pursuit of the Scotland Under-21 attacking midfielder 14 months after their £3m move was scuppered by Turnbull failing a medical.

He has since undergone knee surgery and featured in Motherwell's five games this season.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you