Celtic in talks with Motherwell over David Turnbull

Celtic are in talks with Motherwell over a move for David Turnbull, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

However, Lennon has "no idea" how close the clubs are to reaching agreement.

Celtic have renewed their pursuit of the Scotland Under-21 attacking midfielder 14 months after their £3m move was scuppered by Turnbull failing a medical.

He has since undergone knee surgery and featured in Motherwell's five games this season.

