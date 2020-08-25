Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Pat McCluskey scored against his future employers Airdrie in Celtic's 1975 Scottish Cup final win

Kenny Dalglish is among those to have paid tribute to former Celtic player Pat McCluskey, who has died at age 68.

McCluskey, a defender and midfielder, made his Celtic bow in 1972 and won six domestic honours, with his 191 games including two European Cup semi-finals.

The Scotland Under-23 cap had spells with Dumbarton and Airdrieonians, plus a short stint in America, before ending his career at Queen of the South.

"Gone but never forgotten," wrote Dalglish of his ex-Celtic team-mate.

The Scotland legend added: "Fantastic company as well as a very good player. RIP Paddy."