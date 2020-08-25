Swansea City: Kyle Naughton to stay as Marc Guehi agrees return from Chelsea

Marc Guehi made 14 appearances for Swansea after joining on loan last season

Kyle Naughton has agreed a new Swansea City contract and Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi is to return to the Championship club on a season-long loan.

Defender Naughton, 31, was a free agent after his previous deal expired, but will sign a new one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Guehi, 20, will rejoin Swansea after a loan spell last season.

Steve Cooper's team are also set to sign Morgan Gibbs-White on loan.

Cooper will be delighted with all three deals, having made no secret of his desire to keep the versatile Naughton as well Guehi, who impressed in the latter stages of 2019-20 having arrived on loan in January.

Naughton, a £5m signing from Tottenham in 2015, has made 183 appearances Swansea to date and was one of their most consistent performers last season.

He is able to play at right-back, wing-back or in central defence, with his blend of versatility and experience making him an important figure for head coach Cooper.

Wolves' Gibbs-White, 20, is viewed as a replacement for Conor Gallagher, another player who impressed at Swansea after joining on loan from Chelsea last season.

Cooper's transfer business is not done, with Swansea still in the market for at least one forward and hoping to re-sign Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on loan.