Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Scotland, Livingston, St Johnstone

Celtic are set to sign Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, despite interest from Bayern Munich and English clubs in the 18-year-old. (Daily Telegraph)

Ryan Kent has told Rangers he wants to stay, with the Ibrox club braced for an improved offer from Leeds United, who failed with a £10m bid for the winger. (Sun)

Steve Clarke is ready to name Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes in his Scotland squad today - but is prepared for a late change of plan if the 24-year-old asks for more time to make up his mind. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic are in talks with Motherwell over a £3m move for midfielder David Turnbull, although a fee has yet to be agreed. (Sun)

Rangers legend Brian Laudrup believes there is no way back for Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox, saying the club should trying to sell the striker as quickly as possible. (Daily Mail)

Livingston skipper Marvin Bartley has backed new signing Anthony Stokes to prove he is the best Premiership striker outside the Old Firm. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson could return from an Achilles injury to make his first appearance of the season on Saturday against St Mirren. (Courier)