Victor Lindelof: Man Utd defender thanked by Swedish police for catching thief

Victor Lindelof joined Manchester United from Benfica in 2017 for £31m

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been thanked by the Swedish police for catching a thief who robbed an elderly woman on Monday.

The incident occurred in Lindelof's home city of Vasteras, 62 miles west of Sweden's capital Stockholm.

A police statement said a man in his 30s riding a bike had snatched a bag belonging to a woman in her 90s.

Lindelof is said to have "run after the suspected perpetrator", catching and holding him until the police arrived.

In a statement, Swedish police said they wanted to "take the opportunity and thank the witness for a quick and wise intervention to restore the plaintiff's property".

The woman who had her bag taken has reportedly offered to buy lunch for the 26-year-old Sweden international to thank him for his help.

The man who was arrested is suspected of aggravated theft and minor drug offences.

Lindelof made 35 Premier League appearances last season, helping United to a third-place finish.