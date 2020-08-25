Rangers: Kent would be bigger loss than Morelos - Halliday

Media playback is not supported on this device Alfredo Morelos: Is time at Rangers coming to an end for striker?

Andy Halliday believes Ryan Kent would be "a bigger loss" to Rangers than Alfredo Morelos if the winger is to leave in the current transfer window.

Kent, 23, was the subject of a rejected £10m bid from Leeds United last week.

And Rangers turned down a £16m offer for striker Morelos, who was dropped for the weekend win over Kilmarnock.

"Ryan Kent's the one that I feel that can change a game with one dribble, one move," said Morelos and Kent's former Ibrox team-mate Halliday.

"I can't speak highly enough of Ryan Kent. I think he'd be a bigger loss to the Rangers team right now.

"Rangers have added attacking options, they have added two strikers. If Ryan Kent does end up leaving, I feel as if Rangers need to spend the fee."

Speculation around Morelos has been commonplace since he signed for Rangers from HJK in 2017 but Halliday feels now "does have a different feeling to it".

The Colombia international, 24, has scored 79 goals in 142 Rangers games but has netted just three times in 2020 and manager Steven Gerrard now has forwards Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten at his disposal.

"I feel as if I'm watching a different Alfredo in the games that I've watched this year," Halliday told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Whatever's going to happen, they'll want to get it resolved as soon as possible."