Theo Archibald: Lincoln City sign ex-Celtic and Macclesfield winger

Theo Archibald
Theo Archibald (right) had a loan spell at Forest Green before joining Macclesfield in the summer of 2019

Lincoln City have signed Scotland Under-21 winger Theo Archibald following his departure from Macclesfield Town in May.

The 22-year-old gave notice of his intent to leave the Silkmen after the season was curtailed, having scored six goals in 33 games last term.

He did not make a senior appearance for Celtic before leaving for Brentford, where he played three games.

"It's exciting, there's a lot of young players in the squad," Archibald said.

"When I spoke to the gaffer [Michael Appleton] and when I spoke to Jez [George - head of football], there was a plan for me. It felt like they wanted me and had a plan for me and for a young player that's exactly what you want."

Lincoln start the new season with an away EFL Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, 5 September.

