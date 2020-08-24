Nottingham Forest: Winger Alex Mighten signs new five-year contract

From the section

Alex Mighten's new deal does not expire until June 2025

Nottingham Forest have given teenage winger Alex Mighten a new five-year contract, at the City Ground.

The Nottingham-born 18-year-old made his senior debut in Forest's Carabao Cup loss against Arsenal last season and his first start in the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea.

Mighten featured in 10 first-team games in total during 2019-20.

He has scored three goals in six games for England Under-18s, including a hat-trick against Australia last September.

Forest begin their season with a trip to Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Saturday, 5 September.