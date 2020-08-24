Kelland Watts: Plymouth Argyle sign Newcastle United defender on loan

From the section

Kelland Watts scored his first senior goal on loan for Mansfield against Leyton Orient in February

Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts joins League One newcomers Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old centre-back made his Premier League debut as a substitute against champions Liverpool last month.

Watts spent the first half of last season on loan at Stevenage and the second half at Mansfield Town, making 23 League Two appearances in total.

He played twice for England at the 2018 European Under-19 Championships.

