Ross Stewart: Ross County say striker 'would cost pretty penny'

Ross Stewart has scored twice from five games this season

Forward Ross Stewart has attracted interest from clubs, but "nobody has come close" to meeting Ross County's valuation, says Stuart Kettlewell.

Manager Kettlewell views the 23-year-old in same category as Lyndon Dykes and James Scott, who have moved to the English Championship recently for fees of £2m and £1.5m respectively.

He says the player and his agent are happy with his progress in Dingwall.

"For someone to change that, it'll cost them a pretty penny," Kettlewell said.

"We have a chairman who says that this guy has a major value to us and if nobody meets that value then he stays and hopefully goes on to score double figures."

Kettlewell is "not surprised" by the clubs who have been in touch regarding Stewart, who signed from St Mirren in 2019 and scored 11 goals last season and has netted twice this term.

Having played junior football with Ardeer Thistle and Kilwinning Rangers, he only moved into the senior game aged 20, joining Albion Rovers before a stint with St Mirren and a loan spell at Alloa Athletic.

"The effect he has had on our team puts a huge value on him and the golden nugget for us is that the guy loves playing at this club," Kettlewell said.

"He delivers on the pitch on a Saturday, he is a brilliant guy to work with during the week, we have got a very good relationship with Ross' agent. We all believe he is developing as a player where he is."