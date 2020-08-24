Jamal Blackman: Chelsea goalkeeper joins Rotherham United on loan

From the section

Jamal Blackman is yet to make his competitive debut for Chelsea

Rotherham United have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan deal.

It will be the eighth loan of the 26-year-old's career.

He has previously had spells with Middlesbrough, Ostersunds, Wycombe, Sheffield United, Leeds, Vitesse Arnhem and Bristol Rovers.

Blackman could make his debut for the Millers in their Carabao Cup first round tie at Salford City on Saturday, 5 September.

