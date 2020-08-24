Joe Mason: MK Dons striker agrees new deal with League One club
MK Dons striker Joe Mason has agreed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League One club.
The 29-year-old made 16 appearances in 2019-20, scoring four goals, but none after the season restarted following the coronavirus lockdown.
"Up until last season got cut short, I was really enjoying my time here," said Mason, who joined the club from Wolves in the summer of 2019.
"For me now it's about staying injury free and showing what I can do."
MK Dons start the new season with a home Carabao Cup tie against Championship club Coventry City on 5 September.