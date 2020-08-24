Joe Mason: MK Dons striker agrees new deal with League One club

Joe Mason (centre) layed 239 games for Wolves before making the move to Stadium:MK

MK Dons striker Joe Mason has agreed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League One club.

The 29-year-old made 16 appearances in 2019-20, scoring four goals, but none after the season restarted following the coronavirus lockdown.

"Up until last season got cut short, I was really enjoying my time here," said Mason, who joined the club from Wolves in the summer of 2019.

"For me now it's about staying injury free and showing what I can do."

MK Dons start the new season with a home Carabao Cup tie against Championship club Coventry City on 5 September.