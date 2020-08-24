Robby McCrorie earns first Scotland call-up for Israel & Czech Republic games

Robby McCrorie (right) faced twin brother Ross in Livingston's Sunday match at Aberdeen

Robby McCrorie will be in the Scotland senior squad when Steve Clarke's selection for September's Nations League ties is announced on Tuesday.

Livingston's on-loan Rangers goalkeeper, 22, has been capped up to under-21 level.

David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin and Craig MacGillivray were the keepers in Clark's last squad.

The Scots host Israel on 4 September and visit Czech Republic three days later in Nations League matches.

McCrorie re-joined Livi on loan for this season after finishing last term with Gary Holt's side.

He has kept two clean sheets in 12 games for the West Lothian side in 2020 while McLaughlin, who joined Rangers this summer, has registered four shut-outs recent weeks.

Marshall, who started in Scotland's last match against Kazakhstan in November, has joined Derby County and his club's 2020-21 campaign does not begin until September, when MacGillivray's Portsmouth also commence their season.