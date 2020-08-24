Celtic's Tom Rogic would be 'Premier League asset' - Rene Meulensteen

Tom Rogic (right) has found himself behind Ryan Christie in Celtic's midfield pecking order

Celtic's Tom Rogic could be tempted "to try something different" and would be a "good asset" for a Premier League club, says Australia's Rene Meulensteen.

The midfielder's national assistant manager is "quite surprised" that English clubs have not shown interest.

Rogic has yet to play for Celtic this season and the 27-year-old is attracting interest from Qatar.

"He's at a great age and has fantastic qualities and is tactically also very intelligent," Meulensteen said.

"Used well, in the right system, he can be a big asset for a lot of teams."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon last week admitted there is interest in Rogic while stressing that he is "a fantastic player".

Former Manchester United coach Meulensteen said Rogic, who joined Celtic from Central Coast Mariners in 2013, might need to move on to aid his international career.

"He's been there a long time," he said. "He loves the club and has won a lot of trophies there.

"I've asked him previously whether he'd like to move to the Premier League, but I think he's always been content at Celtic. Don't forget they're a huge club and you can never under-estimate winning - it's the greatest feeling.

"But now, where he's limited with his game time, he might see this as an opportunity to try something different. The standard of the league in Qatar has jumped in recent years."