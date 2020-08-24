Jordan Williams: Blackpool sign midfielder from fellow League One side Rochdale

Prior to joining Rochdale in 2018, Jordan Williams had spells on loan with Notts County and Swindon Town

Blackpool have signed midfielder Jordan Williams on a free transfer from Rochdale as the former Liverpool trainee joins on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old previously worked with Seasiders boss Neil Critchley when they were both with Liverpool's academy.

Williams made 82 appearances for Rochdale after joining from the Reds in August 2017, initially on loan.

"I'm confident, that with the squad they are building here, we will have a successful season," he said.

